Game of the Week: Undefeated Copiah Academy and Jackson Prep face off in big test

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week 6 of Mississippi high school football is headlined by two MAIS juggernauts who have yet to be tested this season, until tonight.

The big test for the undefeated Copiah Academy Colonels (5-0) and Jackson Prep Patriots (5-0) will take place in Jackson on Friday, September 23, at 7 p.m.

The Colonels and the Patriots have opened their accounts this season, winning with ease and rarely being challenged - aside from Copiah Academy’s matchup between out-of-state foe Oak Forest (La.).

Copiah Academy’s undefeated run has been led by their strong units in all three phases this season, with Quarterback Wyatt Albright playing extraordinarily well this year. The Colonels will also be seeking revenge as one of their two defeats came at the hands of the Patriots last season.

Jackson Prep will not be fazed by the Colonels coming to town, as the traditional MAIS 6A powerhouse is used to a big challenge.

Similar to Copiah Academy, the Patriots have performed exceptionally offensively, defensively, and in special teams play this season. This, though, should come as no surprise, as the Patriots are led by former Auburn and Ole Miss assistant coach, Doug Goodwin.

This week’s matchup is set to present a challenge for both squads, who have yet to be faced with real adversity thus far.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Copiah Academy and Jackson Prep game Friday night at 10 p.m.

