First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect pleasant conditions tonight with lows in the 70s. We’ll see highs in the lower 90s Saturday with sunny skies. Sunday will usher in some changes. While highs may reach the lower 90s, there will be a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms at any time as a front move through. There won’t be enough moisture for the front to be too active, so just a few showers are possible. Next week turns out really nice around here as we have sunny skies for the work week with highs in the lower 80s and overnight and morning lows in the upper 50s. The tropics remain active. Fiona is heading for Canada, Gaston & Hermine are heading out to sea in the eastern Atlantic, while we continue to monitor Depression 9, which should become tropical storm Ian anytime. Its track has it become a major category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall somewhere in the Florida peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday. Average high is 86 and the average low is 64 this time of year.

