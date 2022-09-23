First Alert Forecast: warm in the low 90s this weekend ahead of fall-like weather next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasant and comfortable day is on tap in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures this afternoon will likely top out in the middle and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our weather will continue to be very nice through this evening and overnight as drier air remains in place. Expect overnight lows to dip down to the middle 60s in most spots by early Saturday morning.

Temperatures over the weekend will moderate and slightly warm up as moisture creeps back in. We will be in the lower to a few middle 90s on Saturday with more sunshine to go around the region. Sunday’s temperatures will be about the same, but there is a low-end chance for a few showers or potentially thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the north. Big changes to our weather pattern are expected next week once the front passes through late Sunday.

We will finally get more fall-like weather to arrive to the forecast next week behind the stronger front. Highs through most of next week will generally be in the lower to middle 80s with overnight lows down in the 50s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed earlier this morning over the central Caribbean and is expected to become a tropical storm soon as it tracks NW. The latest forecast track has it becoming a hurricane early next week and emerging into the Gulf Monday night/Tuesday morning once it passes over Cuba. This system poses the highest threat to Florida where it could make landfall as a major hurricane by Wednesday of next week. With that being said, there is no immediate threat to central MS, but we will continue to monitor any changes.

