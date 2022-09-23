First Alert Forecast: Much drier on this Friday with Highs reaching the upper 80s! This weekend, low 90s return and then another front on Sunday. Much cooler next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday, much cooler to start the morning following a boundary that moved through Thursday.

This morning, mostly clear conditions to kick of the Friday. Highs reaching up into the mid to upper 80s across the South. Lows this evening will return to mid to low 60s.

Going into the Weekend: Saturday, our moisture rebounds and Highs begin to return to the low 90s with partly sunny skies. Lows on Saturday falling to the mid to low 60s. Our rain chances look to hold off until Sunday. We will see our next frontal boundary moving into the South bringing Highs to the low 90s. Some rain chances will be possible on Sunday, with a 20% chance of showers possible. This will be our next Cold Front, which looks to impact our temps to reflect what we should feel like at the end of September.

Much cooler temps are on the way as we go into next week! Our next greater Cold Front returns on Sunday and then our temps will return to the mid to low 80s!

Monday through Wednesday, we see a steady drop in High temps from the mid-80s to the low 80s by Wednesday. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling to the mid to upper 50s. During this time, our temps are returning seasonable for the last week of September.

Thursday, Highs are in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is now a Cat 3 hurricane as it continues to push further north into the Atlantic Ocean. Pressure for the storm is at 936 millibars moving NNE @ 25 miles per hour with wind speeds of 125 miles per hour. We are also watching another tropical wave with the name of Invest 98-L that is currently moving into the Caribbean and then potentially the Gulf of Mexico. Model guidance is still showing a lot of uncertainty as we continue to follow this storm.

