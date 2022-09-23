Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts

A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.(Beverly Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning.

Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Friday morning he decided to take a walk to a police station, where he was found by the side door.

In a Facebook post, the Beverly Police Department said they and other local agencies came together to rescue the displaced seal. They were able to get him into a wildlife carrier and transport him to an aquarium.

He’ll be evaluated there, then released back into the wild where he’ll hopefully have no more run-ins with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
From left to right: Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
USPS suspends deliveries to an OHIO neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
Things To Know
Things To Know for Friday, September 23