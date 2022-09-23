Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a construction site. (Source: WFTS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - A deputy is dead after a hit-and-run on an interstate construction site on Thursday.

The suspect in the deputy’s death fled but was caught early Friday morning, WFTS reported.

The fatal crash happened on a construction site on I-575 in Clearwater.

Police said Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was working Thursday night when Victor Vazquez-Real, a member of the construction crew, hit the 51-year-old deputy with a forklift, killing him instantly.

Vazquez-Real ran off after he told another worker what happened, authorities said.

Police arrested that worker as an accessory to the crime for hiding Vazquez-Real’s vest and helmet in the woods.

Hartwick was a 19-year veteran with the department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WFTS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
From left to right: Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff says
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada