Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama district attorney announced two warrants have been issued for a 2-year-old boy’s grandfather. Authorities say the toddler died after being left in a hot car.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants for William Wiesman, the grandfather of 2-year-old Ian Wiesman. Casey said Wiesman’s grandson died Tuesday as a result of his actions.

The warrants are for reckless and/or criminally negligent acts, WBRC reports.

Casey said, according to the affidavit, Wiesman picked the child up, went to his place of business and left the 2-year-old boy in his truck. She said the grandfather returned to the truck several times and even drove it, believing he had dropped the boy off at daycare.

Casey said the child’s car seat was front-facing.

The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Department of Human Resources and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the boy’s death.

Casey said Wiesman was being questioned by the sheriff’s office.

Police say family members found the toddler in a vehicle off State Highway 75 at approximately 3:06 p.m. The child was discovered inside the car at a daycare; however, the child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility.

An emotional Casey said her heart breaks for the family, who is very upset.

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it... I didn’t sleep last night,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Gilbert, 19
19-year-old arrested after shooting in Madison County
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Customers accuse Richland gun shop of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
Northwest Rankin High School
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting

Latest News

Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian...
Mom of US veteran captured in Ukraine describes learning he was freed
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
As Hurricane Fiona instensifies, US State Dept. issues warning on Bermuda
Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they...
Winners of $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot agreed to split prize
Iconic Jackson businesses committed to the capital city
Iconic Jackson businesses committed to serving the capital city