Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison.

The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Madison golf club will also get air time as the tournament will be televised on ESPN+.

“Annandale Golf Club is delighted to host the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship,” said Jon Howell, Director of Golf at Annandale Golf Club. “We hosted the Sanderson Farms PGA Tour event for 20 years and the golf course and our staff will be ready to offer these student-athletes a great test of their games. As a former college coach, I am personally excited to welcome all 14 Sun Belt Conference teams to Annandale.”

The Annandale Golf Club has hosted numerous championship events, including serving as home to the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship from 1994 to 2013.

“We are looking forward to Annandale Golf Club serving as the home of our men’s golf championship this season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “This first-class course, combined with our strong Sun Belt teams, our match-play championship format, and extensive ESPN+ coverage, will make this an elite experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

