Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.(Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center/BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Gray News) – Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday.

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.

A Facebook post from the airline claims you can learn to play the instrument in 20 minutes or less.

“We can’t wait for our customers to show off their new musical talent!” Southwest Airlines said in the post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Xavier Gilbert, 19
19-year-old arrested after shooting in Madison County
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Customers accuse Richland gun shop of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight

Latest News

An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement.
New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients
Brandon man guilty of sexual battery after forcing self into woman’s home, assaulting her
Brandon man guilty of sexual battery after forcing self into woman’s home, assaulting her
Callaway High School
Lockdown lifted at Callaway High School, following ‘threatening’ phone call