Some Jackson residents alarmed and concerned with recent uptick in gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 94.

That’s how many people have been killed in the Capital City this year, according to our numbers.

The latest homicide victim being an 18-year-old who was found shot to death by his grandmother Tuesday morning.

Many residents describe the crimes as being sad and senseless.

Earlier this week there was a 24-hour period where Jackson police investigated five separate shootings, one of them being deadly.

“It makes me sad to see, it wasn’t always this much crime here,” said Joy Gates, who’s lived in Jackson her entire life.

“We got to where people are scared to go out now,” said Don Brown, lifelong Jackson resident. “People used to go out and walk and go to the grocery store, and people are afraid now.”

Brown said it pains him to see and hear about the ongoing violence happening in his hometown. However, he said what pains him, even more, is the group of people connected to a lot of these crimes.

“Most of the people that’s doing it right now are teenagers,” he expressed.

When it comes to a solution…

“It starts at home,” Brown explained. “You can have all the policing you want, but it starts at home, we can’t police the house.”

For the past two years, Jackson has set a record for the number of homicides in a year.

“It’s very disturbing, kind of fearful,” said Gates. “If you’re going to be out at night you just really have to be on your guard and be careful.”

Although it won’t be an easy task, some residents, including Gates and Brown, said they are keeping the faith and remaining hopeful that better days are coming for the Capital City, believing that these crime issues won’t continue to plague the city.

“I have faith that they could and may get better, that’s my hope, but I don’t see it happening quickly,” said Gates.

“I see more policemen around now,” said Brown. “I’m glad the capital police have spread out more territory right now, they are doing a great job. Everybody needs to work together, everybody. Stop fighting, everybody needs to work together.”

Residents expressed it’s going to take law enforcement and the community working together to help curb crime. A number of the homicides and other crimes in Jackson remain unsolved.

If you have any information on a crime that’s happened, you’re asked to contact at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

