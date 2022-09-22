Connect. Shop. Support Local.
SBA opens Business Recovery Center to help Jackson businesses impacted by water crisis

Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents...
Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have a business or nonprofit organization affected by the Jackson water crisis that began August 30, you can now apply for a low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the announcement on Wednesday.

A Business Recovery Center is open inside Hinds County’s Chamber of Commerce to assist businesses affected by the most recent crisis.

Customer Service Representatives will be available at the BRC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help business owners complete their applications.

Here are the hours of the temporary center inside the chamber, located at 201 South President St.

SBA Business Recovery Center operating hours

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

Closes permanently:

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

The available loans are in response to Governor Tate Reeves’ disaster declaration for businesses.

The declaration covers Hinds County and the adjacent counties of Claiborne, Copiah, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo in Mississippi.

“Needless to say, safe drinking water is a necessity, and the loss of this essential resource has resulted in devasting economic impacts on the people and businesses of Jackson and surrounding communities,” said Francisco Sanchez, Jr., Associate Administrator, Office of Disaster Assistance, U.S. Small Business Administration.

You can apply online via the SBA’s secure website.

All applicants are encouraged to apply under SBA declaration #17621, which is specific to the current water crisis.

The application deadline is June 14, 2023.

Public Affairs Specialist Lesley Hill serves as Public Affairs Lead for MS 17621.

If you have questions, please contact him at 202-945-7536 or lesley.hill@sba.gov.

