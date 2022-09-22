Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are dousing rumors that a child was nearly abducted at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.

Posts on Facebook alleged that a man snatched a child in the store, but that the mother was eventually able to retrieve her son.

According to a post by the Pearl Police Department, officers were indeed called to Walmart after the alleged incident took place and, once they arrived “in full force,” they spoke with the mother and child. They also reviewed surveillance footage.

“After [an] investigation[,] it was determined there was no crime and appeared to be a misunderstanding between a man shopping in the store when he passed the mother and child,” police concluded, while also thanking Walmart for the assistance in the case.

