Pearl water outage to last until early evening for some homes, businesses

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Water for some parts of Pearl is expected to be out until early evening, while crews work to repair a water connection leak, according to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page.

The outage impacts both sides of Highway 468 east of the S. Pearson Road split, including Deeb Street, St. Augustine Drive, and Silver Ridge Lane.

It is not known how many connections are impacted.

Crews are repairing a water connection leak at the Pearl Richland Intermodal Project, the announcement states.

Once water is restored, customers in the area will be under a temporary boil water notice.

