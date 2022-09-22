Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis, Tennessee man was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the following vehicles were traveling on Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Gregory Millican of Memphis, TN
  • 2023 Peterbilt driven by 51-year-old Sidney Turnage of Monticello, MS
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by 56-year-old Jody Fernandez of Salem, OR

MHP said the Ford Fusion traveled south and crashed into the Hyundai Elantra that was traveling north.

Immediately after those vehicles collided, the southbound Peterbilt crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

Gregory Millican died on the scene.

