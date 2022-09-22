Lockdown lifted at Callaway High School, following ‘threatening’ phone call

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools officials say there was no active shooter on the campus of Callaway High School Thursday morning.

The school was temporarily put on lockdown after a threatening phone call was received, said JPS Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson.

“As a precautionary measure, Callaway was placed on a temporary lockdown,” he said. “All [students] and staff are safe inside our school building. We are moving forward with the instructional school day.”

Parents who arrived after the lockdown ended were allowed to dismiss their children, he said.

Johnson said several false reports have been circulating on social media regarding a shooter at the school. The district is working to address those claims.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.