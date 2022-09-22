Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lockdown lifted at Callaway High School, following ‘threatening’ phone call

Callaway High School
Callaway High School(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools officials say there was no active shooter on the campus of Callaway High School Thursday morning.

The school was temporarily put on lockdown after a threatening phone call was received, said JPS Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson.

“As a precautionary measure, Callaway was placed on a temporary lockdown,” he said. “All [students] and staff are safe inside our school building. We are moving forward with the instructional school day.”

Parents who arrived after the lockdown ended were allowed to dismiss their children, he said.

Johnson said several false reports have been circulating on social media regarding a shooter at the school. The district is working to address those claims.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Xavier Gilbert, 19
19-year-old arrested after shooting in Madison County
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Customers accuse Richland gun shop of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight

Latest News

Brandon man guilty of sexual battery after forcing self into woman’s home, assaulting her
Brandon man guilty of sexual battery after forcing self into woman’s home, assaulting her
Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents...
SBA opens Business Recovery Center to help Jackson businesses impacted by water crisis
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions