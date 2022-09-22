Jackson City Hall closed Thursday afternoon due to lack of air conditioning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the third day in a row, Jackson City Hall has closed around lunchtime due to a lack of air conditioning.

A memo went out before lunch Thursday directing employees to work remotely for the rest of the day, Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said.

The city also closed City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, due to no air. Other city buildings, including the Warren Hool Building across the street, are not impacted, Payne said.

“They’re working to fix it. We hope to have it back on today,” Payne said.

It was unclear how the lack of air conditioning would affect Thursday’s special council meeting, which is slated for 3 p.m.

