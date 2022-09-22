First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Slightly drier air will filter in behind the front as the boundary makes progress farther south into tonight. Expect overnight lows to dip to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Friday’s forecast will feature sunny skies and more comfortable conditions in the wake of the cold front. While it won’t be as hot out, it will still be warm during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tomorrow will overall shape up to be a beautiful day, especially for Friday Night Football to round out the work and school week. Temperatures are expected to moderate over the weekend back to the lower 90s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Sunday ahead of another cold front that will be approaching from the north. Next week will feel more fall-like behind the cold front with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the 50s. Hurricane Fiona continues to move northward and will pass by Bermuda by Friday morning before nearing Canada. Looking elsewhere, Tropical Storm Gaston continues to meander and is expected to stay out to sea. A disturbance that has a ‘high’ chance for development in the next five days as it treks into the Caribbean through late week. As of now, it’s too early to detail its extended range forecast, but it is something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days as it is possible that entry into the Gulf of Mexico will happen by mid-next week. Jackson reached a high of 97 degrees Thursday afternoon, to mark the last afternoon of summer. The average high and low for the last day of Summer is 86 and 64.

