First Alert Forecast: summer reigns supreme in its final hours

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Summer will carry over into the first day of fall (which won’t officially begin until 8:03pm) with the peak of the current heat wave across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly sunny skies with an outside chance of a shower to develop as a front drops into the region through the afternoon and evening. Expect highs to top out in the middle to upper 90s – feeling closer to 100-105. Drier air will slowly slip southward overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: In the immediate wake of our front and the first full day fall, expect more sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures and slightly drier air filtering into the region. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90 amid drier northerly breeze. We’ll clear, dry and quiet overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Ahead of our next front, we’ll warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. The second front will slowly work its way in by Sunday, kicking off a few more storm chances leading into next week – eventually, a ‘fall drop’ in humidity and temperature through mid-next week. Highs will run in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the 50s to near 60.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona continues its trek northward – taking a close pass to Bermuda today into Friday. As the storm unravels, the wind field will begin to expand as it moves into Canada this weekend. Elsewhere in the basin, Tropical Storm Gaston continues to meander and is expected to stay out to sea. A disturbance that has a ‘high’ chance for development in the next five days as it treks into the Caribbean through late week. As of now, it’s too early to detail its extended range forecast, but it is something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days as it is possible that entry into the Gulf of Mexico will happen by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

First Alert Forecast: