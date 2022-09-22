First Alert Forecast: steamy and hot this afternoon ahead of more comfortable conditions into Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While fall officially starts today (8:04 pm), another hot and humid afternoon is ahead of us. High temperatures will be well above normal and close to record breaking in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. A front will dive southward across the area later on to help knock back the heat and to funnel in drier air. The boundary will continue to make progress south into tonight as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday’s forecast will feature sunny skies and more comfortable conditions in the wake of the cold front. While it won’t be as hot out, it will still be warm during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tomorrow will overall shape up to be a beautiful day, especially for Friday Night Football to round out the work and school week.

Temperatures are expected to moderate over the weekend back to the lower 90s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Sunday ahead of another cold front that will be approaching from the north. Next week will feel more fall-like behind the cold front with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the 50s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Fiona continues its trek northward – taking a close pass to Bermuda today into Friday. As the storm unravels, the wind field will begin to expand as it moves into Canada this weekend. Elsewhere in the basin, Tropical Storm Gaston continues to meander and is expected to stay out to sea. A disturbance that has a ‘high’ chance for development in the next five days as it treks into the Caribbean through late week. As of now, it’s too early to detail its extended range forecast, but it is something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days as it is possible that entry into the Gulf of Mexico will happen by mid-next week.

