Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Church building in Jackson catches on fire

By Holly Emery
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday.

The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking.

Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were inside of the church building when a neighbor ran in and told them the building was on fire.

Pastor Rudd says he thinks the fire started in the attic.

Station 6 responded within minutes to put out the fire. Investigators say no one suffered any burns or injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Xavier Gilbert, 19
19-year-old arrested after shooting in Madison County
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Customers accuse Richland gun shop of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe

Latest News

John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, confers with...
Former Mississippi DHS Director pleads guilty on state and federal charges tied to welfare fraud case
Code to Success: The JXN Tech Hub update
Code to Success: The JXN Tech Hub update
New security plan for upcoming state fair requires parental guidance at certain times, for...
New security plan for upcoming state fair requires parental guidance at certain times, for certain ages
Allie Rice
BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500