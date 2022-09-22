Church building in Jackson catches on fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday.

The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking.

Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were inside of the church building when a neighbor ran in and told them the building was on fire.

Pastor Rudd says he thinks the fire started in the attic.

Station 6 responded within minutes to put out the fire. Investigators say no one suffered any burns or injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.