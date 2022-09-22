Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers have been found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Jackson grocery store in 2019.

After a four-day jury trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors charged the two brothers for their role in the 2019 murder of Earnest Myers, 29, which followed a fight at a grocery store involving the exchange of a child.

The two men followed Myers out of the store parking lot and fired several shots into his vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree.

Jackson police responded to the crime scene on Ridgewood Road in Jackson, where police found Myers unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

“While every murder is a tragic injustice, this crime was especially heinous, as one of the perpetrators’ minor child was in the car at the time of the shooting,” Owens said following the jury’s verdict. “Not only was a murder committed and a child placed in danger, but this sort of crime risks perpetuating a culture of violence across generations.”

The sentencing for the two brothers is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. Thomas and Terry each face a life sentence in prison.

