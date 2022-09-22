Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Brandon man guilty of sexual battery after forcing self into woman’s home, assaulting her
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man will potentially spend 30 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender after committing sexual assault in Flowood.

The crime happened in July of 2021. The victim, who knew Jayson Galang, Jr., says the 32-year-old forced himself into her home and sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, she went to Merit Health River Oaks and had a sexual assault examination performed. The Flowood Police Department interviewed both the victim and Galang, and also took photos of the crime scene.

A jury found Galang guilty after hearing two days of testimony from the victim and the victim’s friend, who spoke to the victim on the night of the assault. A Flowood detective, the nurse practitioner who performed the sexual assault examination, and the forensic scientist with the Mississippi Crime Lab also spoke.

Galang’s potential penalty is zero to thirty years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

In addition, Galang will have to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim. Any sentence imposed on Galang will be served day-for-day without the possibility of parole or early release.

