11 JSU ‘can’t look past’ winless MS Valley State on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number eleven Jackson State University Tigers (3-0) will host their second home game of the season against in-state Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Mississippi Valley State University Devils (0-3) on Saturday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Despite the Devils being winless so far this year, JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders stresses that the undefeated Tigers will not overlook their opponent.

“You can’t look passed Valley. Mississippi Valley almost beat us a year ago, so it’s hard to look past a team that had [JSU] on the ropes last year, although I know there was inclement weather and the field wasn’t up to par,” Coach Prime told media during his weekly press conference. “They had us on the ropes and I know [MS Valley State] Coach Janson is going to coach their butts off.”

The Devils won’t shy away from the challenge at hand as MS Valley State is capable of pulling off an upset, especially after coming close last year.

“You gotta throw the records out of here and say, ‘Guys, this is what we gotta do,’” Coach Sanders said. “The kids are up to the challenge.”

Speaking of the weather, fans from both the JSU Tiger fanbase and the Grambling State Tiger fanbase struggled with the heat at last Saturday’s game that started at 1 p.m., with some fans suffering heat-related illnesses.

It is projected to be as hot as the devil again this Saturday at kick-off, with the athletics department at Jackson State committing to providing a better fan experience due to the recent heat-related fallouts.

The kick-off time for the JSU and MS Valley St. game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at “The Vet.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.