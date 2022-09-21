Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen given $200,000 bond after weekend shooting at Northpark Mall

Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Za'Lill D'Chelle Patterson(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager who was shot after allegedly trying to steal from a popcorn store inside Northpark Mall has been given a bond of $200,000, the Ridgeland Police Department confirms.

Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

The shooting happened Saturday night when Patterson allegedly tried to rob a popcorn store, drawing a weapon in the process. However, the owner of the store shot first, hitting the teen in the leg.

She did not suffer life threatening injuries.

The Ridgeland Police Department says that the store owner has fully cooperated with the investigation and no charges have been filed against him at this time.

Patterson’s preliminary hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 27.

