Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water.

Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar with disaster recovery continues to distribute water to Jackson residents who are still questioning the quality of their water.

“It’s running, but it’s been brown. It’s been like brown tea,” said Juanita Jackson.

The 75-year-old was glad to still see water distribution underway Wednesday at Smith Wills Stadium. She made pickups for her family and a friend battling cancer.

“In the morning time when I get up to turn the faucet on it’s still a little brown, but not as brown as it has been,” said Jackson. “But it’s a blessing each day, each day that the water comes clearer. that’s a blessing for everybody .”

“I’ve lived through catastrophe,” said The Fellowship of Corvette Owners Founder Paul Collins.

The Corvette enthusiasts organization, based in New Orleans, supplied the water. Paul Collins started the group in 2018. The health care IT consultant said before Hurricane Katrina hit he was financially stable. Two days later he didn’t know where he would live or get his next meal.

“Of course, we know the government has a role to play in providing for its citizens; however, we individuals all have a role to play as well and I think each of us has a realm of influence,” said Collins.

The organization raised funds through its regional membership to purchase six pallets of water. It was a welcomed site for many.

“I live in Byram,” said Kenneth Felder who took advantage of the water giveaway. “We don’t trust the water system because I have a wife who’s a cancer patient at home, and we have never trusted the water.”

“We take fresh water for granted. we really do,” added Collins.

The Fellowship of Corvette Owners includes 348 members from Baton Rouge LA, Jackson MS, Memphis TN, Nashville TN, New Orleans LA, and Mobile AL.

