Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader.

Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.

“I don’t blame Pearl for reaching out to different business owners,” said Scrooge’s Restaurant owner Chris Carter.

He received a letter from Windham outlining the problems with Jackson, from the water issues to crime, asking him to have a talk about relocating to Pearl.

Carter said it was a bold move but one he would have probably made if he were mayor of an adjacent city.

“I don’t have plans to leave right now, but at the same time, if the city doesn’t get these problems together, all options are on the table,” said Carter.

Scrooge’s is a 51-year-old fixture in Jackson. It has been at the Ridgewood Road location for 20 years. However, constant infrastructure issues are taking a toll. In the last month, sales were down 20-25 percent.

“Just consider us if you decide that it’s time to go,” said City of Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn.

He said the mayor heard the frustrations of Jackson business owners and sent a letter of interest letting them know they had options.

He said there are numerous locations available from the west side by the Outlets to the east side at Crossgates Boulevard.

“We love our Capital City and want to see it thrive, but if you’re considering moving your business because you’re frustrated because of the years of infrastructure problems, you know, make pearl your first option before you look at the other surrounding cities,” said Flynn.

Pearl mailed 30 to 40 letters to Jackson business owners. City officials say it’s too soon to tell how many will take the city up on its relocation proposal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.