Manhunt for suspect who shot a man, cut off ankle monitor in Yazoo City results in arrest

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - After searching for a suspect who shot a man in an SUV in Yazoo City on May 17, The Yazoo City Police Department apprehended the suspect on Wednesday morning.

Fernando Weekly, who was on parole with an ankle monitor during the time of the shooting, was located in Bentonia Wednesday morning by YCPD and Deputies from the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Weekly has been taken into custody and is currently incarcerated in the Yazoo City PD jail.

