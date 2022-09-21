Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Manhunt for suspect who shot a man, cut off ankle monitor in Yazoo City results in arrest

Manhunt for suspect who shot a man, cut off ankle monitor in Yazoo City results in arrest
Manhunt for suspect who shot a man, cut off ankle monitor in Yazoo City results in arrest(YCPD)
By Holly Emery
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - After searching for a suspect who shot a man in an SUV in Yazoo City on May 17, The Yazoo City Police Department apprehended the suspect on Wednesday morning.

Fernando Weekly, who was on parole with an ankle monitor during the time of the shooting, was located in Bentonia Wednesday morning by YCPD and Deputies from the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Weekly has been taken into custody and is currently incarcerated in the Yazoo City PD jail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Gilbert, 19
19-year-old arrested after shooting in Madison County
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Customers accuse Richland gun shop of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
Northwest Rankin High School
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting

Latest News

Tchula PD officers and chief say they were fired with no explanation
Tchula PD officers and chief say they were fired with no explanation
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
Biden administration reveals numbers for student loan debt relief
Biden Administration reveals numbers for student loan debt relief
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water