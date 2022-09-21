Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City.

According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments.

When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her children, were also in the apartment.

Ellington was taken into custody and arrested on a separate warrant. When he was interviewed by the assistant chief, Ellington later bonded out on his warrant, pending the other investigation.

Further investigation and examination from the coroner revealed that she was shot in the chest. YCPD issued a murder warrant for Ellington.

Officers with Yazoo City PD and deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ellington in Tchula this morning. Ellington remains in jail at this time.

