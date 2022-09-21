Jackson students register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is National Voter Registration Day across the country.

High schools and college campuses around the Capital City are making sure their students are registered and ready to vote before election day.

Midterm elections are just around the corner. That’s why voter engagement groups are out trying to get young voters to register ahead of the big day.

Dozens of high school students from JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School students and volunteers gathered on Tougaloo College’s campus to get students registered to vote.

“When you think about it, the decisions people in office are making, they are going to affect us, the youth, because we are the next generation,” said Azni Kyita Welchlin, a JPS-Tougaloo Early High School student.

“It affects what you do on a day-to-day basis,” said student voting advocate Courtney Body. “We are electing people to speak for us.”

Students were also given pamphlets and brochures with information on the importance of why their voices should be heard.

Toni Johnson, the civic engagement coordinator for the Mississippi Black Women’s Round table, says, “What we try to do with our organization is try to break it down for them. The constitution, what their rights are, and connect the dots here locally. We all talk about the presidential elections, but what were are focused on is local elections affect our day-to-day lives on an everyday basis.”

Students at Jackson State also hosted a voter registration drive. They say it’s important for college students out of state to be registered so their voices can be heard.

“A lot of them are not registered to vote in Mississippi, and that’s important because they are going to be here the next four years. So I feel like they should vote here where they are staying,” Ryan Jackson, a Jackson State student.

“Young people are feeling like their voices are not being heard, or their votes don’t count,” said Mississippi Vote Organization Shaughny Rickmon. “Now it’s like we are getting them, but we got to get them to the polls come November 8th”.

You must register to vote by October 10th if you want to vote in this year’s general election.

