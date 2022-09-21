Jackson fire crews spend hours trying to dose fire after blaze erupts at old, abandoned warehouse building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An old, abandoned warehouse building goes up in flames Tuesday evening in downtown Jackson.

The facility, which used to be an old recycling building, is located at the intersection of Monument and Palmyra Streets.

Crews with the Jackson Fire Department spent hours putting out the blaze. Chief Willie Owens says the fire broke out around 4 p.m.

Chief Owens says no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. The chief says metal and tires were on the inside of the abandoned building.

Although the fire department was able to get the blaze contained, the chief said there were a few issues and challenges trying to dose the fire.

“The challenge is trying to get close enough to the fire. As you can see, the powerlines up here, if we could’ve got a truck on this side, like a ladder truck, and if we could’ve got under those wires, we could’ve been much more effective,” said Chief Owens. “They told us that we couldn’t do that because those power lines have so much arc in them, and it might end up injuring someone. We didn’t want to do that, or it could’ve even caused a problem with our ladder, so we didn’t want to do that. We are trying to fight it the best way we can from as safe a distance as we can.”

Owens says one fireman did receive heat exhaustion and was treated by one of the paramedics on the scene.

The chief said he expects the fireman to be ok. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.