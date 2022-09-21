Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hazlehurst police chief fired, assistant chief temporarily steps up

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The top cop in Hazlehurst was ousted during a special Board of Alderman meeting on Monday.

Mayor Kenneth Ramsey says Police Chief Darian Murray was relieved of his duties due to a lack of leadership over the last year.

“It’s nothing personal, we’re just going in another direction,” Ramsey said.

The mayor said Murray was initially asked to resign, but when he declined, a special meeting was called to address the personnel matter during an executive session.

Assistant Police Chief Al Farrish Junior is now interim police chief.

Farrish, who’s been employed by Hazlehurst Police Department, said he’s already applied for the job with the committee who will be over the hiring process to replace Murray.

“I know the job, I know the system we have in place here, I love my town and the people and I believe in fairness,” Farrish said.

