First Alert Forecast: Temps are heating up as we go through the first day of Fall on Thursday! Highs in the upper 90s! Seasonable temperatures return next week with Highs in the low 80s

Fair conditions continue today with mostly sunny skies and a few passing clouds. Today’s Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with our Lows falling to the low 70s

Thursday, we look at temperatures warming up to the upper 90s. Mostly sunshine with some clouds moving through at times. Thursday is our first day of the Fall Equinox, but we certainly won’t feel like it outside. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Heat index values for both Wednesday and Thursday look to reach near 100 or above the 100-degree mark. So, it’ll be rather warm Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night, we do get a weak cold front to move through the South. This will help drop temps on Friday.

Our seasonable temps are right around the corner! We have to get through this weekend and then Highs return to the mid to low 80s!

Friday, the High-Pressure system we’ve been seeing the whole week will begin to break down going Friday as another boundary makes way. Still no rain chances for our Friday. Highs on Friday, upper 80s to low 90s with Lows falling to the mid to low 60s.

Going into the Weekend, we will see our next frontal boundary moving into the South bringing Highs to the low 90s. Some rain chances will be possible on Sunday, with a 20% chance of showers possible. Sunday brings in our next Cold Front, which looks to impact our temps to reflect what we should feel like at the end of September.

Monday, Highs return to the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and Lows falling to the upper 50s.

Tuesday, Highs are in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is now a Cat 4 hurricane making it a major hurricane. It continues to push further out into the Atlantic Ocean after impacting the Turks and Caicos Islands. Pressure for the storm is at 937 millibars moving N @ 8 miles per hour with wind speeds of 130 miles per hour. We are also watching another tropical wave that is in the Southern portions of the Atlantic and models suggest it is moving into the Caribbean and then potentially the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of uncertainty is still in place right now regarding where the final destination will be for this storm after it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico.

