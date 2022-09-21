First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave peaks mid-week

WEDNESDAY: Deep summer heat will be in play for the last full day of summer season. Expect more sunshine and hot temperatures, more akin to some of the dog days of summer in July and August. Expect highs to top out in the middle and upper 90s, ‘feels like’ temperatures will crest near 100-105. Exercise caution during the peak heating of the day, especially if you must be outside for prolonged periods of time. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Summer will carry over into the first day of fall (which won’t officially begin until 8:03pm) with the peak of the current heat wave across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly sunny skies with an outside chance of a shower to develop as a front drops into the region through the afternoon and evening. Expect highs to top out in the middle to upper 90s – feeling closer to 100-105. Drier air will slowly slip southward overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of our weak front, expect a drop into the 80s to near 90 by Friday afternoon. We’ll warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. Another front will slowly work its way in by Sunday, kicking off a few more storm chances leading into next week – eventually, a ‘fall drop’ in humidity and temperature through mid-next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it continues northward past the Bahamian Islands. As it buffets again high pressure to its north, it’ll act like a pressure cooker - pushing the intensity higher through Wednesday and Thursday. Interests in Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes through late week. Elsewhere in the basin, Tropical Storm Gaston has formed, but is expected to stay out to sea and will have no impact on the US mainland. East of the Lesser Antilles, that has a ‘high’ chance for development in the next five days as it treks into the Caribbean. As of now, it’s too early to detail its extended range forecast, but it is something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days as it is possible that entry into the Gulf of Mexico will happen by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

