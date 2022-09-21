Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 33-year-old Seminary man remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder in a Saturday night shooting that left one dead.

Bond was set at $1 million Monday during Rocky Cluff’s first appearance before Covington County Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney.

Cluff faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Brian Bass, 50, of Seminary, according to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins.

Perkins said the incident took place shortly before midnight Saturday following a “long-running altercation between the two individuals.”

According to a joint investigation conducted by Covington County and Seminary law enforcement, Bass left the scene only to return riding his motorcycle past Cluff’s residence on Willow Grove Church Road.

Perkins said when Bass turned around for another pass, Cluff allegedly shot Bass in the chest with a 22-caliber pellet rifle.

Bass then drove a short distance down Willow Grove Church Road, where he crashed into a ditch,” Perkins said. He was declared dead at the scene, Perkins said.

Law enforcement confirmed Cluff was arrested Sunday.

