Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday.

According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two suspects are in custody and are being interviewed.

No names or charges have yet been released.

