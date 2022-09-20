Things To Know for Tuesday, September 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Best-selling author shares message of hope and healing from addiction

Best-selling author David Magee, who lost his son to an accidental drug overdose, has turned his family’s devastating loss into a mission to help other families dealing with addiction and loss. Magee is in Jackson to spread the message of recovery, love, and loss. “Yes, I lost a son, but I’ve struggled with addiction myself, and I have found joy beyond anything I ever could have imagined,” said Magee. “So you know that’s really the message. “It can feel hard and heavy, but you are not alone, and there is help and support to help you turn your life around.” The best-selling author wrote “Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss” in memory of his son, who died of an accidental drug overdose.

2. ‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident

One South Jackson resident says random shootings are destroying his property and his patience. The most recent one happened this weekend, leaving five bullet holes in his home. Eric Harper lives on Revere Street, just south of West McDowell Road. In the last six years, Harper said about nine killings have taken place on that street alone. He and his neighbors are afraid there could soon be a tenth if the random gunfire isn’t addressed.

3. State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson

Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said. Days after the governor made that comment regarding the Capital City, there has been a divide between what people believed he was implying. Some believe it was a joke gone wrong. “I am very guilty when public speaking of trying to make a joke that goes over like a lead balloon,” said Jackson business owner Jeff Good. “I’ve done it time and time again. I have a feeling that I’m sure the governor was just trying to show some humor.” Meanwhile, one state leader believes it was a poor decision completely. “People are looking at our state right now. They’re looking at the city of Jackson, and I think they were very shocked to see the governor diss the state, the city of Jackson like that,” Senator Hillman Frazier said.

4. Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the fight escalated and led to Handy running over D’Anjou, who was transported to UMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

5. Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle

A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.

The community is rallying around a Pascagoula High football player after he and his uncle were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday. A family friend tells us the teen, 16-year-old Matthew Steinmetz, and his uncle Jeremy Steinmetz went for a ride on Jeremy’s motorcycle after the Steinmetz’s were together celebrating a child’s birthday that day. Around 5:30 p.m., the two were involved in a tragic accident on Lily Orchard Road in Jackson County. Jeremy Steinmetz received fatal injuries from the crash. He was a mechanic at Ingalls Shipbuilding. Matthew was airlifted to the USA Medical Center, where he remains at this time. A family friend said on Facebook that Matthew will have to undergo many surgeries in the coming days and weeks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.