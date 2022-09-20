Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Mississippi man

Charles “Wankie” Tripplet
Charles “Wankie” Tripplet(Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Bolivar County man.

Charles “Wankie” Tripplet is described as a Black man around six feet tall with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes.

On Monday, September 19, Tripplet was last seen walking near U.S. 61 and M.S. 448 in Bolivar County, wearing a brown button-down shirt and light blue pants.

Family members say Tripplet suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 843-5378.

