One person injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson.

It happened around 4 a.m.

One person was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher.

Officers told us that a man was found lying on the ground near the City Gear store.

We saw several windows that appeared to have been shot out at the Waffle House.

WLBT is working to find out the victim’s condition and what led to the shooting.

