Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a girl under the age of 18 for a social media threat.

Paul Holley, RCSO spokesperson, says the teenager threatened a shooting at the high school, where she attends.

The threat was made online on Instagram, Holley said.

The school district alerted investigators Monday afternoon and the student was arrested by that evening, Holley said.

The girl appeared before Rankin County Youth Court Judge Tom Broone on Tuesday.

