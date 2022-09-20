Mowing accident causes natural gas leak in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says a private contractor cutting grass with a bush hog along Highway 61 clipped a gas line causing a gas leak on Monday night.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, it happened north of the Yokena Community, just after 6 p.m., and it was capped at 7:40 p.m.

Sheriff Pace says the city of Port Gibson owns the natural gas line.

There were no evacuations, but the sheriff says a quarter mile of the northbound lane of Highway 61 was shut down and turned into two lanes of traffic while emergency crews repaired the gas line. He says traffic flow stopped for only a short period of time.

