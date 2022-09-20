Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mercedes Benz needs more workers to keep pace with the growing electric vehicle market

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes’ push to hire new employees started Monday. This online virtual hiring event runs from September 19th through the 23rd.

Mercedes is building electric cars in Vance and has a battery plant for those vehicles in Woodstock. People hired this week could work at either one of those plants. Starting pay for those jobs has risen to $22 an hour.

“There’s a lot of different opportunities with people who are retiring, skilled trades that are retiring and the replenishment is very important to the strategy of workforce development in our community. So yes, there all types of new jobs,” according to Donny Jones with West Alabama Works.

You can apply now by clicking on the link to www.westalabamajobs.com/MBUSI. You will get a follow up email or text message within 24 hours.

