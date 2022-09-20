Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man given maximum sentence for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna

Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wendell Lachney, accused of killing 9-year-old Abigail Douglas in a drunken crash, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Jefferson Parish court on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison.

Lachney, 58, will also serve five years probation for negligent injuring.

Wendell Lachney, 48
Wendell Lachney, 48(LSP)

Douglas was killed on Oct. 22, 2021, when Lachney slammed into the back of her family’s vehicle at the intersection of Burmaster and Franklin Street in Gretna. Police said they found open alcohol beverage containers in Lachney’s car at the time of the crash.

9-year-old killed in fatal crash
9-year-old killed in fatal crash(wvue)

Police said the young girl was wearing a seatbelt but was seriously injured and died two days later.

Douglas’ loved ones called her a “bubbly and spirited” stand-out cheer talent.

“It’s unfathomable, no parent should have to go through this over a senseless act,” a family friend, Priscilla West, said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

