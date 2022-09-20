Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
JPD investigating 4 different shootings in under 24 hours

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating four different shootings that happened in less than 24 hours.

Here are the only details police have released of each crime.

  • 20-year-old Charles Blackman was shot in both legs as he slept, waiting on his food at the Waffle House on Highway 18 around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The gunman also shot into the Waffle House restaurant multiple times, but no one else was injured.
  • Terry Butler shot his neighbor Josh Lang, before turning himself in to police on Tuesday morning. JPD said Butler also cut his neighbor several times on the head, face, chest, and arm area.
  • Jermiel Triggs was shot in his right side as he waited for the light to change at Lynch Stand Ellis Avenue. Triggs was able to drive to his house before someone else rushed him to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. JPD said the suspects, loaded with assault rifles, were in a dark, older model Tahoe.
  • Charles Mott, 39, was abandoned at the Oyo Hotel near Highway 80 after being shot in the left hip around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police have not said if these incidents are related.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 948-3333.

