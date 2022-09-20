Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (Gray News) – A resident in Alabama found a surprise in their toilet Friday.
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Officers removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a “more suitable habitat,” the department said.
The snake was a harmless gray rat snake.
“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.