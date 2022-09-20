Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson

Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandmother found her grandson shot to death in Jackson, police say.

Lagavin Jenkins, 18, was discovered in his bed with two gunshot wounds to his chest around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

