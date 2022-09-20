Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandmother found her grandson shot to death in Jackson, police say.

Lagavin Jenkins, 18, was discovered in his bed with two gunshot wounds to his chest around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

