First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue to heat up over the next few days and now our tropics are heating up too! Our next Cold Front is expect Sunday going into Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

Fair conditions continue today with sunny skies and a few passing clouds. Today’s Highs will be in the mid-90s, with our Lows falling to the upper to mid-60s.

Wednesday through Thursday, we look at temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunshine with some clouds moving through at times. Thursday is our first day of the Fall Equinox, but we certainly won’t feel like it outside. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

What we are seeing on Friday is a small drop in temps, our High-Pressure system will begin to break down going into Friday as another boundary makes way. Still no rain chances for our Friday.

Going into the Weekend, we will see our next frontal boundary moving into the South bringing Highs to the low 90s. Some rain chances will be possible on Sunday, with a 20% chance of showers possible.

Tropics are becoming active during this Hurricane Season, we are watching a new wave near South Atlantic that could make it way through the Caribbean.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona continues to push out into the Atlanti Ocean after impacting the Dominican Republic with heavy amounts of rainfall and hurricane-force winds to the island in the Caribbean. Pressure for the storm is at 961 millibars moving NNW @ 9 miles per hour. After passing over the Dominican Republic, it’s going to continue Northward, which the storm is looking to now strengthen to Category 4 hurricane as it will then have room to strengthen to this category status. We are also watching another tropical wave that is in the Southern portions of the Atlantic and models suggest it to move into the Carribean and then potentially the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of uncertanity is in play right now, and it’s way to early to tell. Continue to tune in here for the latest.

