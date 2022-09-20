First Alert Forecast: Summer-like feels this week with FALL Equinox beginning on Thursday! Highs reaching into the upper 90s by Thursday! A relief is on the way next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Fair conditions to start the workweek with sunshine and clouds in the sky. This week, we are looking at summer-like feels returning to the South. Today’s Highs will be in the low 90s, with our Lows falling to the upper to mid-60s.

Also not looking at any rain to return to the area until possible Sunday.

Tuesday through Thursday, we look at temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunshine with some clouds moving through at times. Thursday is our first day of the Fall Equinox, but we certainly won’t feel like it outside. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

What we are seeing on Friday is a small drop in temps, our High-Pressure system will begin to break down going into the Friday as another boundary makes way. Still no rain chances for our Friday.

Going into the Weekend, we will see our next frontal boundary moving into the South bringing Highs to the low 90s. Some rain chances will be possible on our Sunday, with a 20% chance of showers possible.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is impacting Dominican Republic currently bringing heavy amounts of rainfall and hurricane force winds to the island in the Caribbean. Pressure for the storm is at 980 millibars moving NW @ 8 miles per hour. After passing over Dominican Republic, it’s going to continue Northward, which the storm is going to be able to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it will then have room to strengthen to the category status.

