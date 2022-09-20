First Alert Forecast: heat wave hits stride to end summer, kick off fall

TUESDAY: More sun, more heat as the upper ridge settles overhead. Expect morning 60s and lower 70s to work toward to the lower to middle 90s. While humidity levels will be much higher than recent days, they won’t be pushing the limits on overbearing heat stress like earlier this summer. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight, lows will fall back into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Deep summer heat will be in play for the last full day of summer season. Expect more sunshine and hot temperatures, more akin to some of the dog days of summer in July and August. Expect highs to top out in the middle and upper 90s, ‘feels like’ temperatures will crest near 100-105. Exercise caution during the peak heating of the day, especially if you must be outside for prolonged periods of time. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A backdoor front will slip through the region by late Thursday into Friday. Before the front moves through, expect Thursday to run into the upper 90s for many areas, a few spots could tag 100. A random shower may pop, but most will remain dry with a drop into the 80s to near 90 by Friday afternoon. We’ll warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. Another front will slowly work its way in by Sunday, kicking off a few more storm chances leading into next week – eventually, a drop in humidity mid-week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it continues northward past the Turks and Caicos. As it buffets again high pressure to its north, it’ll act like a pressure cooker - pushing the intensity higher- now to category 3 strength, and is expected to continue higher to category 4 strength through the next few days. Interest in Bermuda must also be watched through mid-late week. Elsewhere in the basin, a ‘medium’ chance area in the central Atlantic is noted, but regardless of development will have no impact on the US mainland – and another, east of the Lesser Antilles, that has a ‘medium’ chance for development in the next five days as it treks into the Caribbean. We’ll keep an eye on this feature in the coming days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.