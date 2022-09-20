‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says random shootings are destroying his property and his patience.

The most recent one happened this weekend, leaving five bullet holes in his home.

Eric Harper lives on Revere Street, just south of West McDowell Road. In the last six years, Harper said about nine killings have taken place on that street alone.

He and his neighbors are afraid there could soon be a tenth if the random gunfire isn’t addressed.

“It’s been going on all summer,” Harper said. “Every night, there is shooting.”

Last night, Harper slept on the floor, and his wife slept in the guest bedroom. It wasn’t by choice but in response to gunfire over the weekend that left a bullet hole just a couple of feet above where Harper typically rests his head at night.

“These are high-velocity assault rifle bullets, and they cut through your walls like it’s knocking the beams out the house,” he said.

There’s a second hole in his water heater, a third outside his bedroom door, and two more in his living room. All were from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Harper said it’s the fourth time stray bullets have pierced through his home, and it’s happened to several of his neighbors as well.

Those responsible, he said, are all teens.

“When they shoot these weapons, they need to think about who it’s going to affect,” Harper said.

Luckily, he said the random shootings along his street haven’t taken anyone’s life, but they are destroying property.

In fact, it’s the second year in a row that he put up a flat-screen TV, only to have it destroyed by gunfire.

“I can’t enjoy a flat screen in the house, so I had to go get an old TV,” he said.

But worst of all, he said his grandchildren are scared to visit, especially after this past weekend.

“These children used to sleep through anything. It was so loud [on Sunday] that it startled them out of their sleep.”

When asked what he’d like to see done to address this issue, Harper said he wants parents to keep better track of their children and wants police officers to receive higher pay.

