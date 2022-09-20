Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Biden discusses campaign finance reform measure

President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting...
President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden boosted efforts to reform campaign finance laws in remarks Tuesday from the White House, media sources indicate.

Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.

S. 4822, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, targets sources of “dark money” such as super political action committees and faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate.

Dark money causes damage to democracy, Biden said, flooding elections with money with can’t be traced.

“Dark money has become so common in our elections,” he said. “I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County
72-year-old man hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 49 in Simpson Co.

Latest News

JPD investigating 4 different shootings in under 24 hours
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250 million; 47 people charged
An Alabama woman filed a lawsuit saying she was served cleaning chemicals instead of coffee at...
Woman sues McDonald’s after she says she was served chemicals instead of coffee
Shannon Nelson said the blast shook her bed 'almost like an earthquake' Tuesday morning.
Apartment building resident describes blast
An influential health guidelines group says U.S. doctors should regularly screen adults for...
US adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says